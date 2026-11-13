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Hakeem Jeffries is on the verge of making Black history. A Democratic divide is complicating the moment
By Gerren Keith Gaynor,11 days ago
U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is on the verge of making history by becoming the first Black American Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, a milestone more than 200 years in the making. “Black representation is meaningful,” says Michael Hardaway, a Democratic strategist who advises Jeffries, the House...
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