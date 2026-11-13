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Janelle James’ ‘How Romantic’ is a comedy special with a not-so-romantic message
By Haniyah P.,11 days ago
If you pressed play on Janelle James’ “How Romantic” expecting to get the tea and juicy details on her love life, I hate to break it to you—you have been finessed. The “Abbott Elementary” star’s first hour-long comedy special is described as exploring body counts, bank accounts, and why women should wrestle men. And don’t get me wrong, that’s all in there. But tucked inside the jokes about the state of dating is the real conversation James is trying to have.