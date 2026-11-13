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FAA orders rare nationwide ground stop due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’
By Brandon Caldwell,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for departing flights on Friday afternoon, citing “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”. In a post on X, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote, “The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting...