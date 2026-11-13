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‘It brings tears to you’: Rep. Bennie Thompson reflects on Colom’s historic victory and Fannie Lou Hamer’s legacy
By Gerren Keith Gaynor,10 days ago
More than 60 years after the famed civil rights and voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer launched her unsuccessful campaign for U.S. Congress, Scott Colom‘s historic U.S. Senate election is giving new hope to Mississippi. For U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the moment is very personal. “It brings tears...