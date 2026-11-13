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Usher and Chris Brown reportedly still at odds despite putting on a united front for fans
By Peter Kerich,9 days ago
Usher and Chris Brown may be sharing the stage, but apparently, they aren’t exactly getting along behind the scenes. The R&B superstars’ joint tour is reportedly dealing with some serious interpersonal drama, with a source close to the situation telling PEOPLE that the relationship between the two singers has deteriorated to the point that they can barely stand each other.