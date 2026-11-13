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Byron Allen recognized with Emé Visionary Award at USC Black alumni celebration
By TheGrio Staff,8 days ago
The media mogul and founder of Allen Media Group (parent company of theGrio) was recently honored with the Emé Visionary Award from the University of Southern California’s Black Alumni Association during its 50th Anniversary Scholarship Benefit. The recognition celebrates Allen’s accomplishments in the entertainment industry and his impact as one of the most prominent Black entrepreneurs in media.