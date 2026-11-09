undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Harlem’s newest museum puts Northern civil rights history in the spotlight
By Odafe Oghen,6 days ago
A new museum in Harlem is preparing to open Nov. 14, focusing on the often-overlooked civil rights struggles of Northern cities. The National Urban League’s Urban Civil Rights Museum, announced in January, will occupy space on West 125th Street near the Schomburg Center. Organizers describe it as New York City’s first museum dedicated to Northern civil rights history.