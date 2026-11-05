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Actress and Miss USA contestant Kimmarie Johnson dead at 50
By DeMicia Inman,8 days ago
Kimmarie Johnson has died at the age of 50. Johnson’s niece Rhonda Scott confirmed the news to TMZ. According to the tabloid, she suffered a “heart event” on October 27 at her home in Los Angeles and was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a “heart aneurysm condition.” Following the ordeal, Johnson reportedly died peacefully.