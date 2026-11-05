undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Teyonah Parris is joining forces with Denzel Washington for a new big-screen thriller
By DeMicia Inman,7 days ago
Teyonah Parris is joining Denzel Washington in an upcoming, currently untitled thriller directed by Christopher McQuarrie. First reported by Deadline, the film, which is slated for a theatrical release, was written by Scott Barkan and Gregg Zehentner. The story centers on a former police detective serving a life sentence who learns he has terminal brain cancer. Granted a compassionate release with just six months to live, he returns home hoping to reconnect with the estranged daughter he left behind and meet a grandson he never knew existed. But as he tries to make amends and leave his troubled past behind, he discovers that the past may not be finished with him.