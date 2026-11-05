undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
IShowSpeed helps raise $9,000 for Gaza relief efforts through livestream
By Odafe Oghen,7 days ago
IShowSpeed may be known for his high-energy livestreams and viral antics, but his latest broadcast helped make a meaningful difference for children and families in Gaza. The popular YouTube personality helped raise $9,000 for a school and soup kitchen serving Palestinians in Gaza, prompting children benefiting from the programs to publicly thank him.