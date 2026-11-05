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Nicki Minaj reacts to Democrats’ sweeping midterm wins after backing Trump and Republicans
By Kay Wicker,6 days ago
After an enormous political blue wave—bluenami, if you will—swept away nearly every candidate she endorsed in the midterms, Nicki Minaj is finally breaking her silence. On Thursday, Nov. 5, two whole days after Democrats’ landslide victory, the rapper turned President Donald Trump darling outlined how she feels about the results in 15 points posted on X.