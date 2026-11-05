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Gavin Newsom moves to commute every death row inmate in California
By DeMicia Inman,6 days ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentences of more than 500 prisoners in a historic political move as he prepares to leave office after eight years. The decision was shared in a letter, first reported by The Sacremento Bee. In his messaging, the veteran politician relayed the extensive reasoning behind his choice. In California, commuting a person on death row automatically updates their sentence to life without parole. Addditonally, as The Bee reported, Newsom can commute single-felony sentences, but must receive the California Supreme Court’s approval to commute sentences for people with multiple convictions.