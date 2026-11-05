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Yolanda Renee King on carrying her grandfather’s legacy to the ballot box
By Kay Wicker,6 days ago
For as long as she can remember, Yolanda Renee King has always wanted to vote. In fact, the 18-year-old grandchild of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King recalls feeling a little FOMO during previous elections when she was too young to participate. So imagine her surprise when she finally got her chance and discovered that exercising her constitutional right came with a bit of a learning curve.