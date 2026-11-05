undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Claressa Shields is trading boxing gloves for the mic with new music project
By Peter Kerich,4 days ago
Claressa Shields is adding music to her growing list of ambitions, as reported by Complex. The undefeated boxing champion gave guests a preview of her upcoming album, ‘What Did You Expect’, during a star-studded listening party in Atlanta on November 2. The party was attended by more than 500 guests, including Papoose, Scrappy and Dondria.