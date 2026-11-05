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Keisha Lance Bottoms historic win inspires call for Jeezy to remix ‘My President’
By Peter Kerich,4 days ago
Keisha Lance Bottoms’ historic victory in Georgia’s gubernatorial race has inspired a social media user to call on Jeezy to revisit one of his most iconic records. Bottoms made history by becoming the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history, marking a milestone in American politics and Black representation. The victory has also sparked a cultural moment online, with one Threads user suggesting the Atlanta rapper should update his 2008 anthem “My President.”