NBC

Frequent SNL host John Mulaney showed off his surprisingly brutal impression of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I’m the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services,” Mulaney said in an over-the-top scratchy voice. “My, my, my father was a good man, and I’m a lousy man, but I have same name. Am I good if I have same name as father?”

“No, please, let me be in charge of your bones and your tummy,” Mulaney continued in his Kennedy impression. “Please, allow me to control how your blood feels in your butt and everywhere.”

“I had right-wing friends, they used to be down with him. No one likes him,” Mulaney said about Kennedy.

The controversial secretary is facing scrutiny for the rise in measles cases throughout the United States, with health experts concluding that the U.S. is facing its worst year for measles since 1991.

In early November, a child in New York died of measles, becoming the city’s first fatality from the disease in more than 30 years. Measles had previously been declared eradicated in the United States. Governor Kathy Hochul blamed Kennedy’s anti-vaccination policies and rhetoric for the tragedy.

“You dumba--,” Mulaney told Kennedy in his monologue. “Your thing can’t be the measles. That can’t be your project, giving people the measles.”

“I’ve known that dude for over a decade,” Mulaney revealed. “You shouldn’t be in the government if I’ve known you for over a decade.”

The comedian explained further, “When I first moved to New York, Robert Kennedy Jr. was like an environmental lawyer. He wasn’t really. He would just join cases late if they were about to be successful. He’d be like, ‘Are you about to win? I’m part of this, too.’”

Mulaney ripped into Kennedy for an environmental job he held from the 1980s to the mid-2010s:

“He had this stupid organization in New York, they’re called the Riverkeepers,” Mulaney said. “They were in charge of keeping the Hudson River in New York City clean.”

“That’s how good he is at jobs,” Mulaney said. “His old job was keeping the Hudson River—whose native fish is tied-off used condom—clean. Now he’s in charge of all of our tummies.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Read more at The Daily Beast.