NBC

Colin Jost and Michael Che took aim at President Donald Trump’s transportation secretary over his response to the nationwide flight groundings.

Sean Duffy, a former reality TV star, said at a press conference Saturday morning that the crisis stemmed from botched “routine” maintenance work, inexplicably scheduled for peak travel time on Friday afternoon.

“The scary thing by far about all these flights getting grounded was the messaging from the normally dependable Trump administration,” Jost joked.

“First, they said it was a telecommunications outage ‘as of now,’” Jost said. “Why add ‘as of now’? No one wants to hear, ‘Your child is safe—as of now.’”

Jost added, “Sean Duffy said the whole situation was the result of a contractor upgrading copper wire to fiber optic cable. So one guy switched out one wire and took out all planes? I think that’s literally a scene from the movie Airplane!”

Co-anchor Michael Che poked fun at Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin for his press conference on the flight groundings:

“DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin tried to calm fears by saying this is not a 9/11,” Che said. “Which he knew because Rudy Giuliani didn’t see his shadow.”

Jost found a bright side in the situation, joking that the Staten Island ferry he infamously bought with Pete Davidson was suddenly looking like a “pretty reliable” mode of transportation.

Jost added that Nvidia ex-CEO Jensen Huang was probably thrilled about the airline chaos taking him out of the news cycle.

He also explained to viewers why Huang’s sex scandal was more important than the usual extramarital affair:

“Nvidia’s chips are powering the AI boom that is propping up the entire U.S. economy,” Jost said. “Which means Jensen Huang had a midlife crisis so bad you might lose your house in his divorce.”

Jost noted how Trump claimed to have no knowledge of Huang’s affair, even though The New York Times reported that he was briefed on it in May of this year.

“So this concludes yet another game of ‘dementia or lying?’” Jost said. “And as it turns out it, was a trick question: It’s always both.”

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