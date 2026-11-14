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Sen. John Fetterman signaled he would consider ditching the Democrats if the party caucus elects a progressive majority leader.

Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany grilled the Pennsylvania Democrat about whether there was a “red line” that could push him to leave his party.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like [Maryland Senator Chris] Van Hollen, that has really made his name being very hostile to Israel.”

Van Hollen announced his bid to replace incumbent minority leader Chuck Schumer this week. Senate Democrats are scheduled to hold a closed-door leadership election in early December.

Fetterman, 57, has grown increasingly isolated from his party over his hawkish position on the Iran war, staunch support for the Israeli government, and friendly relationship with President Donald Trump.

Last year, Fetterman voted with Republicans to end the government shutdown and confirm multiple Trump appointees.

When pressed again on whether he might leave the Democratic Party if Van Hollen is elected, Fetterman stopped short of a definite answer.

“Well, I don’t know how that’s going to look, but I am a Democrat,” he said. “I’ve always said that.”

McEnany also questioned Fetterman about the future of the Democrats, after progressive candidates notched major wins in states like Michigan and Maine.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any more common ground,” he said.

“I hope we decide and embrace bipartisan kinds of pursuits,” he said.

Fetterman’s rightward shift has alienated some voters. According to a Quinnipiac University poll released last month, only 13 percent of Pennsylvania Democrats approve of how Fetterman is handling his job, compared to 72 percent of Pennsylvania Republicans.

So far, one challenger—Ahmed Moor, a 42-year-old democratic socialist—has launched a bid to replace Fetterman.

Meanwhile, high-profile Republicans—including Trump— have welcomed Fetterman with open arms.

In October, Trump said he’d “love to see” Fetterman switch parties, adding, “he does better as a Republican than he does as a Democrat.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.