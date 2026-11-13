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Manosphere podcaster Joe Rogan has slammed President Donald Trump for ignoring his constituents’ needs.

Trump’s Republican Party lost big in the midterm elections on Nov. 3, with Democrats flipping both the House of Representatives and the Senate blue. Rogan, whose endorsement helped win Trump the 2024 presidential election, has largely turned on the 80-year-old.

Rogan said Trump’s administration has mishandled the Iran war and made unpopular decisions like stationing the National Guard around the country. As a result, the podcaster said the president’s former supporters have lost faith in him.

MAGA “didn’t just lose the podcast bros,” he said. “They lost most of the country. Like, when you get into a war that no one wants to be in, when you got militarized police in the streets wearing masks.”

Still, Rogan defended some of the administration’s actions related to Trump’s violent anti-immigrant policies, even while tearing into other, related policies.

“They did some good things,” Rogan said. “They closed the border, and then crime dropped significantly. Those are good things. It’s not a good thing to have the f---ing border wide open where anyone, including terrorists, can come in.”

He then qualified, “Also, not a good thing to snatch people out of their f---ing taco stands that have been in the country for 20 years and are nice, good people that are loved by the community, but they just don’t have the right paperwork. It’s a lot of f---ing scumbags that happen to be born right here in this patch of dirt that we keep letting out of jail, and you got these hardworking people that never did nothing f---ing wrong other than make their way over here when it was OK to do that, which was a lot.”

“Like, for the last four years, they allowed anybody to get through,” he continued. “And if you just snatch those people up now, like what did we just do? You just let all these people in. And some of them are good people. Filter it out.”

Rogan also said he thinks listeners take podcasters’ opinions too seriously, pointing to an episode of the podcast All-In where David Sacks suggested podcasters attend White House press events.

“How about no? How about real journalists?” Rogan shot back. “Also, we’re not going! We’re not going! We’re not going to the f---ing press conferences, and sitting in the front row, and asking questions to Karoline Leavitt. We’re not going to go to the press conferences. We’re not press people! We talk s--t, OK?”

Rogan interviewed both Trump and Vice President JD Vance on his podcast, and many people believe that his interview with Trump helped him win over young male voters.

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