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Singer Avril Lavigne, 42, welcomed her first child Friday with a mystery man. She posted a photo of her new daughter with the caption, “Our Mini F—ing Princess has arrived,” referencing her hit song “Girlfriend,” which says, “I’m a mother f—ing Princess.” The first picture in the post shows two adults’ hands holding the child’s. One hand is hers, the other looks to be a man’s. There’s also a picture of three pairs of black Vans sneakers. Again, one is hers, one is her daughter’s, and one is a much larger pair. Lavigne’s last public appearances were leaving the Los Angeles Chateau Marmont Hotel in April, and performing at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July. The “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” singer’s last public relationship was in 2023 with rapper Tyga, who had previously dated Kylie Jenner, even though Lavigne famously dated Brody Jenner for two years until 2012. Before Tyga, she was engaged to singer Mod Sun for about 11 months. She was married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010, and then Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. In the last image of her post, she cradled her cheetah-print-dressed new daughter.

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