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Sarah Paulson has shared the reason she and her long-term partner will never marry.

The 51-year-old American Horror Story star has been in a relationship with fellow actress Holland Taylor for nearly 12 years.

During a Nov. 12 interview with Chelsea Handler on the Dear Chelsea podcast, Paulson revealed why she won’t be tying the knot with her 83-year-old girlfriend anytime soon.

“I’m happy that I haven’t been married,” she told host Handler. “I feel that I’ve maintained some sense of myself in a way.”

Continuing, “The bond, the connectivity I have with Holland, it feels—we talk about it all the time—feel married to her, but I don’t have, or have never had, the need to have it be something written in stone.”

The Emmy-winning actress, who joined the podcast to talk about her acting methods and personal life, said that the couple doesn’t want to use the term “wife” either.

“The stoneness of it makes me want to, like, it gives me the heebie-jeebies. I want to feel this kind of freedom,” she said.

Adding, “That’s not about being away from her or being with another person. It’s just about maintaining some sense of my own independence, and I think Holland feels that way too.”

The actresses first met at a star-studded dinner party in 2005 while they were both in relationships with other people. Paulson was dating Succession actress Cherry Jones, whom she stayed with until 2009, while Taylor kept her romantic life private.

After connecting over social media a decade later, the stars started dating.

“It’s the most wonderful, extraordinary thing that could have ever possibly happened in my life,” Taylor, who starred as Evelyn Harper in Two and a Half Men, said during a 2015 WNYC interview where she revealed the relationship.

During a May 2024 Smartlesspodcast episode, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Paulson said the “secret” of their long-lasting romance is having separate homes.

Paulson has a home in Los Angeles, while Holland lives in New York City.

Taylor previously admitted they still try to be together as much as possible, staying together when they’re in the same city.

“Work takes us apart constantly,” she said in October. “But I have an apartment here [in New York City], and [Paulson] stays here in my apartment when she’s here.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.