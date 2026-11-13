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A video of Mariah Carey “struggling to walk” has raised concerns among fans.

In videos shared on social media on Thursday, the Grammy-winning artist was seen clutching a staffer’s arm as she made her way to greet fans in Brazil.

Carey dressed like her usual glamorous self, wearing a gold minidress, beige knee-high boots, and brown sunglasses, but her chic exterior couldn’t distract viewers from her unusual moments.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer stopped to sign autographs for hundreds of eager fans vying for a moment with her, in an Instagram post on Nov. 12.

One fan on the social media platform commented in Portuguese, “Why is she walking like that? It looks like she’s tied up!!!”

Another user questioned whether the diva was having trouble seeing.

In another video, also posted to X on Nov. 12 but with Carey wearing a different outfit, the singer appeared to limp toward fans and again hold a female assistant’s hand.

Others came to Carey’s defense about her mobility on X, as one said, “She’s walking downhill in those heels in the rain. She is trying not to fall.”

In 2025, fans voiced frustration and concern after the singer’s “low energy” performance during her residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas, with some wondering if she was in pain.

Read more at The Daily Beast.