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Timothy Olyphant, 58, is embracing a major hair transformation.

The Deadwood star has ditched his natural mahogany-brown hair for a striking platinum-white tone, prompting praise from fans thrilled to see another celebrity enter their silver-fox era.

Several people noticed the dramatic transition as Olyphant appeared at events across New York City to promote Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy series Stick, where he plays professional golfer Clark Ross.

“The Hollywood heartthrob looks almost unrecognizable with platinum-blond hair at the Stick screening in NYC,” a fan said in the caption of an Instagram video of Olyphant in New York.

While the actor’s bright-white hair has had its shade toned and enhanced, Olyphant has been edging toward an all-gray look for years.

Stunned fans commented their support for the Emmy-nominated actor’s new hairstyle on the video, writing, “he looks incredible.”

“He’s literally aged like fine wine,” wrote another supporter.

Another person added, “What an absolute fox.”

A few speculated that the new hair color might be for a role he’s filming, with many hoping for a Billy Idol biopic after saying Olyphant looks just like a younger version of the rock legend.

The Five Star Weekend actor previously opened up about his hair during a July episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, after the host, who is a close friend of Olyphant, joked that he was “worried” about him.

“I saw you last night; we met for a drink. We had a couple; it was great! I will say, I walked in, and I kinda forgot that you had to do [your hair] for a part,” Meyers said.

Olyphant revealed that he has fully adopted the hair tone after first appearing with it while filming the Hulu and Disney+ series Alien: Earth in 2023.

“I kinda dig it,” he told Meyers. “I kinda feel like it’s a little bit of a Billie Joe Armstrong-y kind of.”

However, Olyphant’s wife of 35 years, Alexis Knief, was not as enthusiastic about the look—especially his eyebrows, which were the same stark color.

The couple shares three children, Grace Olyphant, 27, Henry Olyphant, 25, and Vivian Olyphant, 23, who starred alongside her father in the 2023 FX series Justified: City Primeval.

“Every time I would get dressed to go out with her, and I invariably do that thing that I’ve never stopped doing for 35 years, which is like, ‘Honey, how’s this look?’ You know? And then she would just look at me and go, ‘It’s just the eyebrows,’” Olyphant said.

Knief soon helped fix his bleached brows by suggesting he use brow gel to darken them, adding proudly, “You are talking to a guy who applies his own brow gel.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.