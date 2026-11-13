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Billy Evans is the villainous star of You Can See Everything, but he seems totally OK with it.

Elizabeth Holmes’s MAGA partner emerged as the looming antagonist in the imprisoned Theranos founder’s story in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s highly acclaimed A24 doc. Fielder and Oppenheim spent several weeks in the home of Evans, 33, and Holmes, 42, chronicling the days before she began her 11-year prison sentence.

While audiences might have expected the film to focus on Holmes’s spectacular rise and fall, it instead homed in on a more sinister aspect of her life: her relationship with Evans. It was revealed that Evans obtained power of attorney over Holmes, giving him control over her X account, which has become a cesspool of pro-Trump and pro-MAGA content.

At one point in the film, Evans says, “I can literally do anything,” as his wife.

In a new conversation with CBS Sunday Morning, Evans was asked how it felt to be presented as “a conniving, manipulative villain.”

“I would have preferred for that not to be the case, but it’s entertainment,” Evans told journalist Matt Gutman. “I didn’t get to control the edit.”

He admitted that he appeared “crazy.”

“My goal was to have people see Elizabeth,” he insisted. “And when I watch that movie, I see the person that I love and exactly who she is.”

Among several revelations from the doc was that the MAGA millionaire and hotel heir was a fan of Charlie Kirk, a fact that came out during a tense dinnertime conversation with A-list actress Amanda Seyfried.

At a Los Angeles screening of the doc, Fielder revealed that Evans tried to derail the project, saying he “started trying to exert a level of control over the process that made it very hard to engage with him, and it was uncomfortable for us and A24.”

Evans reportedly negotiated a deal with A24 to get a cut of the documentary, after asking Holmes to leave the room.

“We sort of had to stop,” Fielder added of Evans’s forced involvement. “Communication broke down basically, and we’ve been in that state for a little bit. So it’s been challenging in that way.”

But the MAGA businessman seemed to be surprisingly positive about the documentary during his conversation with CBS. The interview will be released in full this Sunday.

During a fan-led “Ask Me Anything” session on X, Evans appeared to express mixed feelings. In one reply, he said he does not regret agreeing to the documentary “at all.” In another, he said agreeing to it was “the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”

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