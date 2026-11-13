South China Morning Post / South China Morning Post via Get

A man has died after attempting to eat a bomb that looked like a sweet treat. Rajendra Barautiya, 35, bit into the explosive, triggering a blast that left him with fatal injuries, police in India said on Friday. Homemade devices disguised as balls of dough are used in some rural Indian communities to kill wild boars that explode when the animals bite into them. An acquaintance in Padariya Chhanta village, in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district, offered the object to Barautiya on Tuesday evening, saying it was rasgulla, a syrupy dessert made of dough popular in eastern India, the Economic Times reported. Two men have been charged with culpable homicide. “The bomb, used by some tribal people in the area to kill wild boars, was offered to this man,” police officer Rekha Singh told AFP. “It exploded in his mouth. We don’t know if the motive was to kill, or if it was a mischief,” Singh added. “That is a matter of investigation.”

Read it at Economic Times

Read more at The Daily Beast.