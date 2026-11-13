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A television producer and animator behind several adult animated comedies has died following a brief battle with brain cancer. Canadian director Michael John Roberts died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home at age 48 after fighting glioblastoma. Best known for directing episodes and the Season 2 opening sequence of Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, Roberts also co-produced Comedy Central’s TripTank, directed episodes of Bill Burr’s F Is for Family, and served as supervising director on the first season of TBS’ Final Space. “Although his illness came suddenly and the time that followed was heartbreakingly short, it cannot define the man he was,” his obituary read. “His life is better remembered through what he created, the conversations he inspired, the friendships he nurtured and the love he gave so freely to those closest to him.” His family skipped traditional tributes, asking loved ones in lieu of flowers to “save your money and buy a cool car, that’s what Michael would have wanted.” Roberts began his career on children’s shows like The Hoobs and Angela Anaconda, later returning to family programming as an executive producer on Netflix’s Hot Wheels Let’s Race and director on MrBeast Lab. He is survived by his wife, actress Bree Williamson, their son McGreggor, and his sister Jane Roberts.

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