Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters has filed for divorce from his wife, who is 35 years his junior. The British music legend, 83, went public with his marriage to his former driver, Kamilah Chavis, 48, five years ago, but is now seeking to end it through the New York Supreme Court. Revealing his fifth marriage in October 2021, he said: “I’m so happy, finally a keeper.” People reports that the filing is listed as contested, meaning issues remain unresolved between the couple. Waters split from Laurie Durning in 2015 after three years together. Before that, he was married to his first wife, Judith Trim, from 1968 to 1975. He later married Carolyne Christie in 1976, until they divorced in 1992. Christie was followed by Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001. Waters has three children, Harry, 49, and India, 48, from his marriage to Christie. He also had a child with Phillips, Jack, 29.

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