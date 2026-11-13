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JD Vance has been demoted by the president, being told to turn his “complete and total attention” to alleged corruption in Democratic-run states as opposed to negotiating an end to the war with Iran.

Jimmy Kimmel, ABC host and Trump administration nemesis, roasted the vice president for this public slap in the face on Thursday night.

“Yesterday, we learned that JD Vance would be taking the lead on negotiations with Iran. That’s right. The guy who had trouble negotiating the purchase of a donut was going to meet with the Iranians and settle this war. But then this morning, Trump pulled the plug on that,” began Kimmel.

He read aloud Trump’s Truth Social statement, in which the 80-year-old president said, “I’ve asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the massive corruption and crime taking place in Democrat-run cities and states.”

Kimmel told his audience, “Let me translate that for you.”

“Trump realized, he went, ‘Oh, no. If Vance is successful, he will get the credit for ending this war.’ And that’s Trump’s nightmare,” he said. “So he moved him. He put him in charge of rooting out corruption… Trump telling you to root out corruption is like Colonel Sanders telling you to root out cholesterol. His mantra is corruption.”

Kimmel continued, “He wants JD Vance to investigate the corruption in the blue states. His own border czar, Tom Homan, was caught by the FBI taking $50,000 in cash stuffed in a bag, and Trump hired him after that. And by the way, JD, while you’re sniffing around for this corruption, that happened in Texas, which is now a blue state. So get in there and investigate!”

“Wouldn’t you love to know how pissed JD Vance was when this… he almost had a real job to do! He was so close,” Kimmel said.

“You know, I miss the time when if America needed to send someone to talk to our enemies, we sent Dennis Rodman. Where is he?”

Vance’s new “role” comes after the vice president blamed the Iran war—which Trump and his administration orchestrated—for the GOP’s disastrous midterms.

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