Elizabeth Frantz / REUTERS

A furious Texas Republican congressman has unleashed his anger on his own party following President Donald Trump’s midterm election bloodbath.

Rep. Chip Roy delivered a half-hour rant on the House floor on Thursday, accusing the Republican Party of pursuing “political power over the people.”

“Somebody tell me why Republicans lost last Tuesday? I’ll say it’s because they were focused on themselves and the ruling class and not the people,” he yelled.

The staunch conservative spoke in the aftermath of his party’s bruising midterm losses.

Democrats flipped eight Senate seats, breaking through in Republican strongholds including Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas. The results delivered a brutal rebuke to a president who returned to office two years ago boasting a popular-vote victory and an iron grip on his party.

Roy, 54, who lost the Republican runoff for Texas attorney general and will leave Congress on Jan. 3, accused his colleagues of neglecting voters while chasing political power.

“We passed a great bill, didn’t campaign on it, immediately turned towards our own political interest in passing redistricting plans across the country, including Texas,” the congressman said, referring to President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“Spent our time trying to focus on political power rather than focusing on the people who sent us here to represent them,” he went on.

“That’s what happened, and it p---es me off. The arrogance! The arrogance of the powers that be, the masters of the universe, who tell you that that’s what you have to do. And when you pursue political power over the people, you lose, and that’s what happened. That’s what happened,” Roy added.

Roy had sounded the alarm before voters went to the polls.

Six days before the midterms, he appeared on CNN’s The Source and urged Trump, 80, to focus on the cost-of-living crisis rather than his vanity projects such as the South Lawn helipad.

“Talk about the fact we will get gas prices, diesel prices, home prices, food prices down if we cut spending, if we can increase refining capacity,” he said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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