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A split has emerged within the Democratic Party just days after it romped to victory over the Republicans in the midterm elections.

Chuck Schumer, who has led the party in the upper chamber of Congress for a decade, faces a challenge from Chris Van Hollen, who has gone public with a bid to become the next Senate majority leader in January.

“The voters called for big change, and this is a time that we have to deliver for people across the country,” the Maryland senator told The Washington Post, conceding that defeating the New York Democrat would be an uphill battle.

Schumer, 75, lost support with his approach to dealing with Trump in his second term. Since becoming the top Senate Democrat in 2017, he has held the job uncontested. However, last year, Schumer infuriated progressive voters and fellow Democrats during a federal budget standoff when he chose to compromise and vote for a Republican-backed spending bill to prevent a government shutdown.

Some within the party have already backed Van Hollen, 67.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed endorsed him on Thursday night.

“The American people voted for change,” Sanders wrote on X. “They want a Democratic Party that will stand up to powerful special interests, take on the billionaire class and fight for working families.”

Whoever wins the Dec. 1 secret-ballot vote will lead a group of up to 56 Democratic senators, the party’s largest Senate majority since the Obama era.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader,” Schumer said in a statement given to The Post. “I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”

Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Ruben Gallego of Arizona have publicly committed to supporting Schumer.

Nevada Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen said they would support him, too. Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with Democrats, said he can’t understand changing the leader after the midterm victories.

“Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series?” King said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.