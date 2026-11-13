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Donald Trump’s own team is growing weary of the women the 80-year-old president surrounds himself with, particularly his favorite White House aide, Natalie Harp.

In a scathing opinion piece for The Daily Mail, Maureen Callahan said the soon-to-be lame-duck president is not concerned with preserving his legacy in his final years in office. Instead, Trump is focusing on a “revolving door of young, attractive, politically inexperienced women who comport themselves as fan girls. Groupies, really.”

White House insiders are said to be growing tired of how close Harp is getting to the president and how Trump is “increasingly preoccupied” with the 35-year-old, who earns $150,000 a year as an executive assistant. Trump’s staff reportedly nicknamed Harp the “Human Printer,” because she prints out positive stories and reports for the president to enjoy.

The backlash against Harp has intensified after Trump’s loyal and influential adviser, Susie Wiles, took the fall for the GOP’s midterm disaster and resigned as his chief of staff. As Callahan notes, the 69-year-old Wiles “does not physically resemble many of Trump’s other female advisers” whom the president has kept by his side.

“They like to say that behind every successful man is a strong woman,” a senior administration official told the Mail. “Behind this president is a clique that turned the West Wing into a lunch table… A presidency can survive its enemies, but this one clearly cannot afford a mean-girl machine that would rather own the room than leave a legacy.”

Harp’s obsession with Trump has already raised concern among those around the president. Her devotion to Trump, including leaving fawning love letters for him to find, reportedly grew so intense during the 2024 campaign that the Secret Service flagged her as a potential security risk.

Harp, a former host at the far-right network One America News Network, has been a near-constant presence by Trump’s side during his second term, with the president giving her space in his private dining room, just off the Oval Office, to work and watch television with him.

Callahan suggested that Harp has essentially “replaced” Laura Loomer, the far-right conspiracy theorist who had Trump’s ear for a while.

The MAGA activist traveled with Trump on his private jet during the 2024 election campaign and reportedly convinced him to purge multiple people from agencies and departments she deemed insufficiently loyal to him once he was back in office.

Elsewhere, Trump had attempted to replace his blonde White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, with blonde Katie Zacharia, who was fired after just five days when her incompetence and lack of credentials became apparent.

“It all gives the effect of a revolving door — not of the best and the brightest, but of those who are the most in awe of power,” Callahan wrote.

“Now he’s more like a modern-day King Henry VIII, only he just banishes the women he tires of rather than beheading them.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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