Dado Ruvic / REUTERS

Tech giant Microsoft is battling to restore services for millions of people worldwide. Programs including Outlook, Teams, and Copilot are understood to have been affected by a global outage. The company has said that efforts to fix the problem have not been “taking as expected” since it was first detected on Thursday afternoon. Some 14 hours later, people are still reporting problems on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as in Japan, India, and Australia. Roughly 430 million people are thought to use Microsoft’s subscription-based services worldwide. “For now I can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity,” Microsoft executive vice president Charles Lamanna wrote on X. However, fears remain that the problem could affect vital infrastructure. Japan’s economy, trade and industry minister, Ryosei Akazawa, admitted that it had already had a “major impact” on its economy, while Australia’s intelligence and federal police agencies have been hit, too. In the U.S., report tracking platform Down Detector recorded a spike of more than 46,000 reports around Thursday lunchtime. Since then, the numbers have dropped greatly, but continue to spike elsewhere around the world.

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