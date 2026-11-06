Lara Trump Blames Joe Biden for GOP Midterm Catastrophe

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Lara Trump says good things come to those who wait. Unfortunately for Republicans, voters apparently weren’t willing to wait any longer.

Two days after a blue tsunami swept Democrats into control of both the House and the Senate, the president’s 44-year-old daughter-in-law took to Fox & Friends on Thursday to blame Joe Biden—and Americans’ impatience—for the GOP’s crushing defeat.

“The way this president has set things up will not take effect immediately,” she argued, insisting her father-in-law’s policies needed more time to pay off.

“It takes a long time to rebuild from the Biden years, from the destruction the Democrats themselves caused to this country,” said Trump.

Lara continued pointing fingers, this time at “clickbait culture,” arguing that the president’s “long-term play” is “very tough in a society... where people need instant gratification.”

Of course, Trump himself is hardly known for his patience—or his resistance to clickbait. He shared more than 1,000 posts on Truth Social in August alone, averaging roughly 33 a day.

Over Labor Day weekend, he unleashed another 100-plus posts, many featuring AI-generated images, prompting CNN’s Erin Burnett to describe his social media habit as “both unpresidential and concerning.”

Still, Lara remained confident that history would vindicate her father-in-law.

“Nonetheless, I appreciate what the president has done, and I think Americans down the road will as well,” she said.

But voters had more immediate concerns than Trump’s long-term vision—and the economic numbers offered little reassurance.

Inflation stood at 3 percent when Biden left office in January 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and had fallen to 2.4 percent by February 2026.

By September, following Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran, inflation had climbed to 3.7 percent, while employers added just 29,000 jobs and unemployment rose to 4.2 percent, according to the BLS.

Trump registered the lowest approval rating of any modern president at a midterm, at 38 percent, and about 60 percent of voters said he was a factor in their House vote, according to CBS News exit polls.

Democrats flipped at least seven Senate seats and are projected to control more than 250 House seats, according to CBS News projections.

One of those Senate defeats was particularly close to Lara: In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper defeated Michael Whatley, her former co-chair at the Republican National Committee.

Lara, who is married to the president’s second son, Eric, served alongside Whatley at the RNC for nine months beginning in March 2024. She briefly considered running for the North Carolina seat herself after Sen. Thom Tillis announced his retirement in 2025, but ultimately stuck with her Saturday night Fox News show, My View with Lara Trump.

In October, at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump praised the pair. “Michael and [Lara] were unbeatable,” he told the crowd. “And we won everything.”

That winning streak ended decisively Tuesday.

And the election results may have consequences far beyond the ballot box for the Trump family.

Beginning in January, Democrats will control congressional committees with subpoena power. House Oversight Democrats have publicly said they will investigate the family’s crypto ventures, which Eric Trump helped launch with his brother Don Jr. and Zach Witkoff, son of special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, has made the Trumps a top investigative priority. “The Trump crime family is the top of our investigative priorities,” the California Democrat said in an interview Wednesday. His election-night message was even more blunt: “Lawyer up.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

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