Jon Stewart Exposes Source of Megyn Kelly’s Unhinged ‘Cruelty’

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Jon Stewart is baffled by MAGA’s unrelenting “cruelty”—and he said no one exemplifies that trend like Megyn Kelly

The podcaster spent most of her career at Fox News before doing a short stint at NBC at the start of the Trump era. Now, she hosts her own right-wing podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, where she spews Trumpy rhetoric, bashes wokeness, and sometimes lapses into blatant racism.

Stewart thinks Kelly managed to appear reasonable by comparison on Fox. The network’s backdrop of unhinged conservatism let her emerge, purely by contrast, as a reliable voice, the Daily Show host said on his Weekly Show podcast.

“Full disclosure. Never been a huge fan of Megyn Kelly,” he said. “But when she was on Fox, there was that patina of, like, the old wrestling thing: she was the face. The network was a heel, but she was a face. She was the good guy. Then she tried to live out in the normie world, and we were all just like, ‘I don’t think you know outside of that Fox ecosystem, you’re not that interesting, not that special.’ So she kind of falls apart there.”

NBC fired Kelly for publicly defending the use of blackface in 2018.

Without her network-backed reputation, Stewart speculated that Kelly embraced extreme measures to assert her individuality. The “humiliation” of her NBC firing drove her into MAGA’s open arms. As a result, Stewart said, her commentary has become even more despicable.

He cited her body-shaming of the woman who alleged that seven men gang-raped her at Cornell University. Kelly called her limbs “beefy” on her podcast and suggested that Jane Doe “enjoyed” the alleged rape because “she’s not the most attractive gal.”

“I don’t know if it’s a reinvention or just getting in touch with [herself], like maybe she’s living her truth right now, but it’s such a cruel truth,” Stewart said. “Like, what kind of f---ing human are you? What are we doing here?”

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