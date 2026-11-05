Dem Star's Secret Past as High-Fashion Model Is Revealed

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Governor-elect Rob Sand’s high-fashion modeling stint has come to light.

The 44-year-old politician’s secret career as a fashion model resurfaced shortly after he defeated Republican businessman Zach Lahn in Iowa’s governor’s race on Nov. 3.

Sand, a 6-foot-3 willowy Democrat, once walked runways for top fashion houses, including Prada, Giuliano Fujiwara, and Number (N)ine.

In the 2000s, the stylish side gig helped him pay his way through college at Brown University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, and at the University of Iowa College of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor.

During the brief career stint, Sand was reportedly signed to IMG Models, a top agency that represents models like Claudia Schiffer, Lauren Hutton, and Ashley Graham. He walked in major shows, including the Prada menswear Spring 2003 Ready-to-Wear show in Milan in August 2002.

Two years later, he returned to Milan—missing caucusing in Decorah, Iowa.

“It had to be one or the other,” he told Newsweek in 2007. “And I chose to go to Europe.”

Embodying the phrase “what’s meant to be will be,” the former model and father of two has taken Iowa 22 years later with a campaign centered on growing the economy, lowering the cost of living, and strengthening public education.

Sand shares his two sons, Tait and Axel, with his wife of 14 years, Christine Sand.

“So many of you feel what I feel about the divisiveness of our political system, and you were excited to have somebody as a candidate in your party actually talking about that and focusing on it,” he said after winning the race.

Continuing, “Because of all of us coming together in January, no Iowan has to fear their government anymore.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.