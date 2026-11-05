DOJ Opens Criminal Probe Into 2022 Supreme Court Leak

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The Department of Justice is ratcheting up its search for the leaker of a landmark Supreme Court decision.

Prosecutors have now launched a criminal investigation into who leaked the high court’s 2022 decision that overturned the right to abortion, according to The New York Times.

While the DOJ said last year it was looking into the issue, sources told the outlet the probe has ramped up in recent weeks, with prosecutors sending out grand jury subpoenas for testimony and seeking information from people who worked at the Supreme Court at the time.

The investigation is aimed at identifying who leaked a draft of the decision to Politico two months before its formal release. The leak sent shockwaves across the country and led to intense finger-pointing between liberals and conservatives.

On one hand, conservatives think a liberal leaked the draft to derail the decision. On the other, liberals think a conservative did it to cement the decision.

President Donald Trump earlier joined conservatives calling for a criminal investigation.

“That person should be found,” he said in July. “And the way you find them is to tell the journalist—if it’s something having to do with national security—you tell the journalist, ‘Who is it?’ And we have a long way to go with that case.”

The criminal probe is being overseen by Jeanine Pirro, a Trump loyalist installed as U.S. attorney in Washington.

Pirro assigned Carlton Davis, one of her top prosecutors, to the case. He previously led efforts to probe local fraud and violence. More notably, he was behind the failed bid to indict six Democratic lawmakers who filmed a video message reminding service members that they can resist illegal orders, which ended in humiliation for the DOJ.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

The Supreme Court launched its own probe into the leak but ultimately failed to nail down the person responsible.

In a 2023 report, the court said its team spent months conducting a “diligent analysis of forensic evidence and interviews of almost 100 employees,” but concluded that “no further investigation was warranted” in connection with the staffers who had access to copies of the draft.

“The Marshal’s team performed additional forensic analysis and conducted multiple follow-up interviews of certain employees,” it said at the time. “But the team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence.”

Months later, Justice Samuel Alito told The Wall Street Journal he had a good sense of who the leaker was but didn’t have enough information to name them.

“I personally have a pretty good idea who is responsible, but that’s different from the level of proof that is needed to name somebody,” he said.

“It was a part of an effort to prevent the Dobbs draft … from becoming the decision of the court,” he continued. “And that’s how it was used for those six weeks by people on the outside—as part of the campaign to try to intimidate the court.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.