Megyn Kelly Shamed for Believing Convicted MAGA Rapist

Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly is being hammered online for launching a fierce defense of her MAGA friend Russell Brand, the former Hollywood star who was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at a court in the U.K.

Kelly wrote in a post on X that one of Brand’s accusers “admitted” to a consensual sexual encounter with the MAGA comedian, 51, before the assault and that Brand and the woman “watched TV together afterward,” which she argued cast doubt on the victim’s claims.

She made similar comments to discredit Brand’s accusers on her Megyn Kelly Show, where she said the woman Brand was convicted of raping “pursued him aggressively” and was “obsessed” with him, and called the conviction a “travesty.”

The combative star was skewered by social media commenters, one of whom asked, “Are you always a rape sympathizer? Good God, you raggedy b---h!” as the MAGA web show host also defended Jeffrey Epstein from accusations of pedophilia and the “Cornell 7” from accusations of rape.

In 2016, Kelly accused Roger Ailes, the former chairman and CEO of Fox News, of sexual harassment and attempted sexual assault.

During his latest trial, Brand denied seven separate offenses he was accused of committing against six different women in the decade between 1999 and 2009.

Kelly also said on her show, reflecting on her April interview with Brand, “He came here. I was totally charmed by him—I’m not gonna lie—as I was when he came on my show at NBC. Utterly charming guy, sweet, interesting, funny, and I had a very difficult time believing that he was capable of rape, as I do right now.”

Brand admitted to having consensual sex with a 16-year-old girl when he was 30 years old during the interview. The age of consent in the U.K. is 16.

“From a crusader against sexual abuse to a sexual abuser sympathizer. You’re pathetic,” wrote an X user in reply to Kelly’s remarks on the platform.

Another added, “Found guilty of rape and 3 counts of sexual assault and you still defend him. Consent can be removed during an act, you dumb a--.” And another wrote to Kelly, “Is there a rapist you *won’t* defend?”

Yet another pointed out that “12 jurors listened to testimony and reviewed evidence over a period of 4 weeks and have found him guilty of three sexual assault charges and one rape charge. You just ignore this, as you seem to have a predilection for defending pedophiles and rapists.”

As for the harrowing testimonies of Brand’s accusers, Kelly said on her show that she agrees with “Russell’s team” that the women were “convinced into re-imagining what had happened to them.”

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Read more at The Daily Beast.