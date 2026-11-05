MAGA Pundit Erupts Over Comparison to Political Streamer

Loomer Unleashed

MAGA pundits have kicked off a civil war over Twitch streamer Hasan Piker in the wake of their historic midterm loss.

The infighting began Thursday when Donald Trump’s digital strategist, Alex Bruesewitz, suggested that Democrats swept key battleground states because Republicans had fixated on online influencer feuds that “ordinary voters” tuned out.

“Believe it or not attacking Democrats over their relationships with a streamer (Hasan Piker) wasn’t an effective hit,” Bruesewitz wrote. “GOP candidates probably shouldn’t take messaging advice from fringe right-wing ‘influencers’ moving forward.”

Piker came under fire during the campaign for stumping for Senate-elect Abdul El-Sayed. The appearance revived scrutiny of a 2019 livestream, in which he said “America deserved 9/11″ when discussing the concept of blowback in foreign affairs.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer fired back at Breuesewitz, defending the criticism of Democrats who campaigned with Piker and bashing him for his association with right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson.

“It’s completely reasonable for people to be appalled with Democrat candidates campaigning with a guy who said America deserved 9/11,” Loomer said. “Hasan Piker regularly makes comments in support of jihadi groups. What wasn’t helpful was your friend Tucker Carlson essentially endorsing Abdul El-Sayed over Mike Rogers.”

Notably, Loomer said during a “Loomer Unleashed” podcast episode in June that the United States might “need another 9/11” to stoke Islamophobia and thereby exclude Muslims from the political process.

“Laura, you are basically the Republican version of Hasan Piker,” Bruesewitz fired back. “Democrats over the years have attacked Republicans for affiliating with you. Those weren’t effective hits either. Voters simply don’t care enough about ‘influencers’ or streamers.”

The exchange went nowhere fast, with Loomer disparaging Bruesewitz for his association with Omeed Malik, founder of the conservative venture capital firm 1789 Capital, which hired Donald Trump Jr. as a partner in 2024.

“I’m a journalist and an opposition researcher Alex,” Loomer wrote. “Please enlighten us Alex. What do I say that is so outrageous that is used against Republicans? Aside from all of the factual things I say about Islam and Muslims.”

Things took a slight turn when Bruesewitz claimed that Loomer is paid by MAGA-aligned marketing and consulting firms for her inflammatory tweets, including Bruesewitz’s own X Strategies, which works with the president.

“I’ve paid you for tweets before. I haven’t for at least a year though. I also know you still get paid by others for tweets so I do think it’s fair to refer to you as an ‘influencer,’” Bruesewitz claimed. “What percentage of your tweets are paid for?”

After blowing off most of her steam, Loomer returned to her regularly scheduled programming.

“I want to say thank you to President Trump for slaving away for our country on a daily basis and doing what needs to be done despite constant attacks from the media, and even ingrates and users in our own party who are quick to throw him under the bus,” Loomer wrote. “I for one voted for blowing up Islamic terrorists, and so thank you President Trump for keeping your campaign promise.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.