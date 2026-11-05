NFL Star Has Epic Meltdown After Outing Himself as MAGA

Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images for for OBB Media -

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski is denying any affiliation with the conservative advocacy nonprofit Turning Point USA after he and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, appeared in photos with group members on Election Day in New Hampshire.

“It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille,” the former Patriots tight end wrote on his Instagram story Thursday. “In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA.”

“Gronk” signed jerseys and posed for photos outside a tent for the ultraconservative organization. He was also seen posing with Republican gubernatorial incumbent Kelly Ayotte and signed a campaign sign for Henry Giasson, a Republican running for state representative outside various polling locations.

Gronkowski previously stayed out of politics publicly but has been registered as a Republican in Florida, where he appears to currently reside.

Turning Point USA made extensive, failed efforts in New Hampshire to elect Republican loser John Sununu to the Senate over Democrat Chris Pappas. A spokesperson for the Charlie Kirk-founded organization said Gronkowski wasn’t explicitly in New Hampshire with the group but walked by their tent and took photos with members.

“After stopping at Goffstown high school we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location,” Gronkowski wrote in his post. “We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving.”

“We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning,” the post continued. “We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with - so we are here to shut down the false narratives.”

Other celebrities also gathered to support Republicans in the Granite State on Election Day. Among those who joined Gronkowski in New Hampshire Tuesday were MAGA fanatics like rapper Nicki Minaj, NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines, boxing champions Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson, and more—none of whom reside in the state.

It’s still unclear what brought Gronkowski and the MAGA celebrities to New Hampshire polling places on Election Day, but Gronkowski insists he and Turning Point are separate entities.

“It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait,” Gronkowski’s post concluded. “Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.”

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