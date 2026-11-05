DOJ Civil Rights Chief Harmeet Dhillon Resigns After Midterms

Kent Nishimura / REUTERS

A top Trump goon announced her departure from the administration just two days after the midterms ended in a GOP bloodbath.

Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, revealed that she spoke with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles about resigning weeks ago but was asked to stay on until after the midterm elections.

“I wasn’t asked to resign,” she told Fox News Digital. “I resigned three weeks ago, and Susie asked me to please wait until after the midterms.”

Dhillon, 57, also told Wiles that she wanted to return to private practice, believing that she had “accomplished everything” she set out to do in Washington, D.C. She formally resigned on Thursday.

“Serving you and your administration has been the greatest honor of my lifetime,” Dhillon wrote President Donald Trump in a resignation letter obtained by Fox News Digital. “While I am leaving this post, I will continue fighting for our country in the years ahead. Thank you again for your hard work on behalf of the American people and for giving me the opportunity to serve.”

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said Dhillon had “done a fantastic job as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights boldly protecting Americans’ civil liberties.”

“We are very grateful for her dedicated service at the Department of Justice,” she said. Attorney General Todd Blanche also confirmed in a statement that he accepted Dhillon’s resignation.

Dhillon is a staunch Trump loyalist who turned the focus of the DOJ’s crown jewel away from protecting the civil rights of minorities and towards dismantling DEI programs and targeting transgender people, leading to a stunning exodus of staff who have dubbed her “the most destructive, lawless, and hateful head of the Civil Rights Division in DOJ history.”

“For almost 70 years, the Civil Rights Division brought to fruition the civil rights laws that Americans demanded. Dhillon decimated it,” Stacey Young, executive director of DOJ alumni group Justice Connection, said in a statement.

Dhillon notably drew flak earlier this year after her division failed to immediately open a civil rights investigation into ICE agents’ fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. It later got involved after prosecutors threatened to walk, though no charges have been filed against the immigration agents involved.

Dhillon also regularly appears as a conservative commentator on TV and podcasts. On X, she can often be found taking jabs at the media or touting her division’s “indictment-maxxing.”

In her resignation letter, Dhillon bragged that she helped end “unlawful and discriminatory DEI practices at major institutions” and sued school districts that, she claimed, “‘transition’ students to a different ‘gender identity’ behind their parents’ backs.”

“This is just a small sample of what we’ve accomplished in the Civil Rights Division over the past year and-a-half,” she told Trump. “We could not have done so without your support and the support of the entire White House team. For that, I thank you.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.