TV Reporter Flooded With Feedback After Going on Air Without Makeup

Instagram/Lana Murphy/Nine News

A TV reporter prompted a flood of feedback after going on air makeup-free.

Lana Murphy, a journalist for Nine News in Australia, went live on air bare-faced—but not exactly by choice.

“I forgot my makeup bag,” she wrote in a Nov. 4 Instagram post. “And instead of wasting time with a dash to Chemist Warehouse or Mecca across the road I thought.. well.. I can still do my job well without it.”

Murphy typically wears a full face of makeup during her on-air appearances, including mascara, foundation, lipstick, and blush.

”Plot twist: I can still do my job without makeup,” she wrote on the bare-faced video.

In the Instagram caption, Murphy thanked photographer Cait Miers’ Laugh Lines Project (a photography and social initiative aiming to capture 1,000 women without makeup) for inspiring her.

“For someone who’s always been very conscious about their skin I never thought I would be comfortable doing this,” Murphy wrote in the caption. “But I think we need to remember we hold a lot more value than our outward appearance.”

Murphy, a wife and mother of two, said she didn’t think people would even notice the change in her appearance.

“Can’t believe how much (positive!) feedback is in my DMs after going makeup-free on air,” she wrote.

The supportive messages filled her private direct messages and the comments section.

“We need more of this to normalise the way women look without it. Especially our young girls/teens. Well done,” one person wrote.

Another added, “This is teaching young women we don’t always have to wear makeup and makeup doesn’t make us ‘beautiful’ or ‘professional.’”

Murphy also pointed out that her colleague, Maggie Raworth, went makeup-free on TV before she did back on June 30.

Raworth was photographed for the Laugh Lines Project during an episode of Channel Nine’s A Current Affair, a long-running current affairs program.

“I have gone on TV many times without makeup on,” she told nine.com.au. “I’ve just never actually said, ‘I’m not wearing any makeup’. I’ve never made it a big deal.”

After the segment, Raworth’s makeup-free appearance sparked a flurry of mixed reactions on Instagram.

“When you’re news reporting, you do get a lot of criticism in comments and online, and I’ve never really been offended by it, to be honest,” she said.

“I did not think this was a big deal, and it was a real learning opportunity for me to see that for some people it is, and it’s actually sad,” she added.

Raworth commented on Murphy’s post, “OH girl. Would never have noticed. Gosh you have a beautiful face but more importantly... a beautiful soul too. xxx”

Read more at The Daily Beast.