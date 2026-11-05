Dozens of Hippos Killed in Anthrax Outbreak

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Dozens of hippopotamuses have been killed by anthrax in Africa’s oldest national park. The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s 3,000-square-mile, 101-year-old Virunga National Park has seen more than 30 of the enormous mammals die since the outbreak was first reported in September. The park’s conservation chief, Laura Parker, said laboratory analysis had confirmed the deaths. “Park authorities are attributing this to the arrival of significant rainfall, and are cautiously optimistic that there won’t be any further cases, but monitoring protocols continue,” Parker told ABC News. “Anthrax does not exclusively affect hippos, but they are more susceptible due to a combination of their biology and feeding habits,” she added. The World Health Organization reports that anthrax is caused by spore-forming bacteria found in soils around the world. It forms naturally and can remain dormant in soil for extended periods. “Virunga’s response is focused on surveillance, safe carcass management and reducing risks to both wildlife and people,” she said. “Teams have been monitoring the affected area, documenting new mortalities and coordinating the safe handling and disposal of carcasses.”

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