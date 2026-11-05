Melania Makes White House Peace Talks All About Her

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Melania Trump appeared with Russian and Ukrainian officials to celebrate the success of a localized ceasefire in Ukraine and spent much of her remarks highlighting her personal role in making the deal happen, down to assessing the roads.

The first lady also accepted heaps of praise from those in the room before hightailing it out without taking any questions.

The entire carefully orchestrated appearance lasted roughly fifteen minutes.

“I became aware of the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky in September,” the first lady said of the Russian-occupied city. “Recognizing the urgency, I acted immediately and directed my representative Marc Beckman to pursue a peace deal in Oleshky.”

The first lady touted how both sides in the ongoing war, which has raged since Russia invaded in 2022, welcomed her participation.

“My role as exclusive intermediary was memorialized in written agreements drafted and signed by both Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said.

“I was involved in every stage of the planning,” she added. “I reviewed the mining plans, aerial images, assessed roadways, and discussed evacuation routes, hospital access, vehicles, and medical resources.”

She said she was made aware of the preferred dates of the operation and said her communications with Russia and Ukraine were “extensive, professional, detailed, and highly cooperative.”

It was the first time a U.S. first lady had ever brokered a ceasefire between two warring nations. It came as her husband has struggled to end the war, as he promised on the campaign trail more than two years ago.

The ceasefire lasted from October 27 to November 1 and allowed humanitarian aid into the region while also allowing nearly 800 people to safely evacuate the city.

“Marc and I did everything possible to support both nations in advancing their shared commitment to reach a ceasefire in Oleshky,” she said. “We fulfilled our responsibilities at every stage, collaborating with Russian and Ukraine teams through competition.”

The first lady also welcomed the special envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin to give remarks. During his speech, he praised her “crucial leadership role” and presented Trump with artwork from an 11-year-old that said, “I love Melania.”

Ukrainian politician Davyd Arakhamia also spoke at the event, saying the first lady did an “amazing job” and that, without her adviser Beckman, “I think nothing would have happened.”

The Ukrainian commissioner then presented Trump with the Order of Princess Olga award for her work to return Ukrainian children and save people.

The first lady concluded the event by giving officials from both countries personal letters to deliver to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

With that, she turned around and walked back out of the room the same way in which she had arrived fifteen minutes earlier. A reporter could be heard asking what would come next, but the first lady did not stop to answer.

During her remarks, she said she hoped the ceasefire in Oleshky, though temporary, would inspire greater peace and that “significant transformation begins with a small spark.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.