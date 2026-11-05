MAGA Nemesis Exposes Trump’s Most Pathetic Coping Mechanism

YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers has exposed Donald Trump’s embarrassing self-soothing after the midterm election.

After a blue tsunami wiped out MAGA candidates nationwide, Trump spent the next day focusing on his favorite pastime and vanity project: his White House ballroom.

Meyers said that it was “only natural that Trump returned today to his safe space” after the GOP lost so spectacularly in the midterms.

“The place he feels most at home, most comfortable. And that’s with his family, his loved ones. He gathered today for some much-needed private reflection with his wife and children so they could reconnect and digest the results and – wait...” said the late-night host. “Sorry, I’m reading all this wrong.”

“He was at his f---ing ballroom!” he joked.

Trump made his first public appearance on Wednesday at the construction site of his White House ballroom, where he boasted about his construction skills and marveled at how he and all his workers signed the final steel beam.

“It’ll be the most beautiful ballroom, I think, anywhere in the world, and they’ve been trying to get it for 150 years. The ceilings are over 50 feet high,” the 80-year-old president rambled. “That’s like a five-story building, and I don’t think there’s any ballroom – I doubt there’s a ballroom in the country with 50-foot...ceilings. You’ll be able to have dinners for as many people as you want. You know, these beams are among the heaviest beams ever set.”

Meyers retorted, “I mean, he’s like sadder than a high schooler with a broken leg. ‘You guys wanna sign my beam??’”

The host continued to mock Trump’s ballroom obsession, asking, “That’s your reaction to a historic repudiation Republicans themselves have called ‘an extinction-level event’? Not to sign a new law that might address some of the concerns Americans express with their votes, but to sign a beam? What are you going to do next? Carve your name into a tree?”

Meyers concluded with a brutal assessment of why MAGA and Trump lost by a landslide.

“The simple fact is that 10 years after he first fell a-- backwards into the presidency, voters have fully and unequivocally repudiated Trump and his MAGA movement,” he said. “There can be no mistaking how the voters feel and what this election means.”

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