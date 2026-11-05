A-List Actor, 46, Looks Dramatically Different in New Hair Piece

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Channing Tatum has made an unexpected return to a recognizable side-swept hairstyle.

Straying from his usual tight buzz cut, the A-lister appeared in a Nov. 4 Dunkin’ Donuts campaign wearing an exaggerated combover as X-Men member Gambit.

The actor also wore the character’s classic headgear, a long brown trench coat, and black protective body armor.

Tatum, 46, made his Marvel debut with the character in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine and is set to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday.

“Doomsday is here, mon ami. You got any ideas up in that tin can head of yours?” he asks the Fantastic Four’s robotic sidekick H.E.R.B.I.E. in the advertisement promoting the chain’s new limited Doomsday-themed menu.

“We need fuel for the fight,” he adds before taking a bite of a Munchkin, Dunkin’s branded, bite-sized donut hole.

The Magic Mike star told People on Nov. 4 that he was excited to do the campaign.

“I knew that it was going to be hilarious, just the idea of Gambit anywhere else other than in the actual X-Men world,” Tatum added.

He also joked that he flirted with H.E.R.B.I.E “a little bit” while filming.

“Robots are great because he’s kind of a bit of a clown,” the actor said. “There’s a little bit of hinting at expression, and that’s my favorite kind of acting anyways. I could just ad-lib almost anything.”

Tatum shared that he ate “a ton” of Munchkins while filming the video, but he prefers their savory treats.

“I crush the hash browns at Dunkin’s,” the actor said, adding that he often got them with his 13-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, whom he shares with his ex-wife, dancer Jenna Dewan.

Tatum and Dewan split up in 2018 after about nine years of marriage, and finalized their divorce in 2024.

“I would go in and get an iced latte, and we’d order six hash browns, and we would just house them in two blocks on the way to her elementary school,” he said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.