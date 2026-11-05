MAGA Comedian Finally Jailed for Years of Vile Sex Crimes

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MAGA comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at a court in the U.K.

“You have been convicted of a number of offenses, including rape,” Justice Joel Bennathan told the 51-year-old former Hollywood star in a packed courtroom at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday afternoon.

“The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term,” the judge went on. “My current view is that I therefore have to remand you in custody.”

It marks a stunning downfall for a public figure who spent decades modeling himself as one of Britain’s most provocative celebrities before reinventing himself as a darling of the American far-right.

Brand first rose to fame through stand-up comedy and TV, particularly as the host of Big Brother’s Big Mouth, before moving to Hollywood with prominent roles in movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall in 2008 and Get Him to the Greek in 2010.

But he later underwent a dramatic political transformation after allegations of serious sexual misconduct first emerged against him in a bombshell investigation by Channel 4 and a number of British newspapers in September 2023.

Brand abandoned his earlier left-wing politics and embraced Donald Trump as he pivoted into an increasingly conspiratorial brand of online commentary.

He also developed close ties with Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., establishing himself as a figurehead of the Make America Healthy Again movement.

He joined a fundraising call with the Health and Human Services Secretary’s supporters in July 2025, according to The Telegraph. Kennedy had earlier shared a bizarre photograph of himself clutching a lizard alongside Brand and a shirtless Dr. Mehmet Oz.

During his three-and-a-half week trial, he denied seven separate offenses he was accused of committing against six different women in the decade between 1999 and 2009.

The charges included three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Jurors convicted him on Thursday of raping a 21-year-old woman whom he met after a comedy performance at the Hammersmith Apollo venue in London in 2009.

The woman told the court that he invited her to his home several days later, where he forced her into anal sex despite her pleading with him to stop.

The three sexual assault convictions related to Brand grabbing a woman’s breasts during a party in 2004, forcibly kissing and groping a radio station employee in 2005, and demanding a massage from a TV station employee before moving his face into her groin in 2009.

It can now also be revealed that London’s Metropolitan Police are probing the former comedian over two other claims of rape made against him by two more women.

Law enforcement officials have said that they’ve already interviewed Brand about those allegations and that they “remain in close contact with prosecutors” as they continue their investigation.

Prosecutors portrayed Brand at trial as a “sexual predator” who had been driven by an “indiscriminate and voracious” appetite for sex, arguing he used his celebrity to exploit vulnerable women.

He hit back at those claims when he took the stand last Wednesday, telling the jury that he was finding his trial “deeply traumatic” and that the allegations were having a “devastating” impact on him and his family.

His wife, Laura Gallacher, attended court with him during the trial and was seen crying in the courtroom as his convictions were announced on Thursday. Brand himself reportedly remained still before officials took him away.

He faces sentencing on Monday. The Daily Beast has contacted his representatives for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.