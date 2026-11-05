A-List Designer, 77, Sparks Concern Over ‘Scary’ Thin Appearance

Stefanie Keenan/VF24 / WireImage for Vanity Fair

Fashion legend Vera Wang’s appearance has raised concerns for her health.

The designer’s bridal and red-carpet gowns have been worn by A-listers in entertainment, music, and politics, including Victoria Beckham, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, Sharon Stone, and Chelsea Clinton. Despite her four-decade career, Wang is often lauded on social media for her youthful looks at 77.

Her thin frame, however, has drawn comments—some cruel, others genuinely concerned. Wang’s figure sparked fresh worries among her fans after she was photographed in a barely-there gown on the red carpet at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards on Nov. 2 in New York City.

The custom black Italian wool gown, designed by her namesake fashion house, featured a bandeau-style top with sheer detailing attached to a matching floor-length skirt.

She wore her hair in short Y2K-style pigtails and accessorized with a black leather jacket draped over her forearms and a massive gold bubble ring.

While fans voiced support on her Instagram post, calling the ensemble “gorgeous” and “stunning,” commenters across X shared a different opinion.

“She looks old and malnourished,” one person said, while others speculated that she might be on Ozempic, a GLP-1 medication.

“Being thin doesn’t make you decades younger,” another commenter added, while others deemed the fashion icon “scary.”

“Wang COULD dress with such class,” one person commented on a video from the event, “but she chooses to look like a small child who has rummaged around in the dress-up bin.”

Skin-baring ensembles have been the style icon’s go-to for red carpet events over the past couple of years, including at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in June, where she arrived in a black two-piece gown with a cutout at the waistline.

At this year’s Met Gala, the designer received mixed reactions for her gown: a drapey, low-rise skirt attached to a choker neckline by a strand of fabric.

Some commenters praised her glowing skin while others said she looked “like a skeleton.”

Wang has not publicly addressed rumors about her physique, but she has previously opened up about her health routine.

In 2025, she told E! News that work has kept her “occupied” and “engaged” mentally and physically. She also stressed the importance of exercise to her routine.

“I do like to work out when I can,” Wang said. “I’m a little sporadic. I have a very busy schedule, but it’s really work. Work’s what keeps me going.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.