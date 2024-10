John Lennon and Yoko Ono Were ‘Obsessed With Staying Skinny,’ Says Pal

A former broadcaster who was close friends with John Lennon and Yoko Ono in the decade before Lennon’s 1980 murder said the lithe couple were “obsessed with staying skinny.” Elliot Mintz, who hosted several radio and television programs in Los Angeles and first met Ono when he interviewed her for her 1971 album Fly , told People that the couple had rotating racks of clothes at home organized “according to waist size” like in a boutique. “John kept a journal where each day he would write what his weight was,” Mintz said. “Yoko and John had endless questions about this subject.” He also claimed Lennon once rung him up at 4 a.m. to ask that he find him some weight loss pills. “They thought that everybody in Hollywood was slim and trim and that there were magic diet pills and insisted I get that for them,” said Mintz, 79, who has remained friends with Ono, 91. He added that the refrigerator the couple kept was filled with “unrecognizable” health foods though (perhaps because they were unrecognizable) didn’t specify what they were.

