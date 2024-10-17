Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TheDailyBeast

    Tegan and Sara: The Pop-Rock Twins Driven Mad by a Wild Catfishing Scheme

    By Nick Schager,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DihZc_0wAJPuIR00
    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Hulu

    Online interactions are based on trust, since there are few definitive ways to certify the identity of the person with whom one is communicating. Naturally, this situation can lead to deception and manipulation, as it has—to tormenting effect—for Tegan and Sara , the popular indie rock duo whose lives have been turned upside down by a mysterious bad faith actor who, for more than a decade, has impersonated Tegan with fans, friends, and business partners.

    Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara is an investigation into the myriad means by which the internet can be wielded to nefarious ends. More than that, though, it’s an anatomy of a crime and the complicated wreckage wrought by it, not just for the famous artists but also for the innocent admirers who were tricked into believing that fiction was reality.

    Premiering on Hulu on Oct. 18, following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival , Erin Lee Carr’s documentary is a chilling snapshot of the unholy marriage of corrosive fandom and online duplicity. At its center are Tegan and Sara, the identical twin songstresses who began making a name for themselves in the early 2000s both for their talent and for being openly gay. This earned them a loyal fanbase of queer women and men who saw themselves reflected in Tegan and Sara, and that bond was strengthened by the siblings’ active interest in interacting with fans in person—Tegan would chat with show attendees in line and at the merch table—and on LiveJournal and other budding message-board platforms that afforded a previously unavailable degree of contact.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08P8Pi_0wAJPuIR00

    Tegan and Sara Quin.

    Disney

    In Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara , Tegan admits that this type of accessibility was very important to her and helped the band grow into a sensation, so it was a great shock when, in 2011, she and her management team (led by Piers Henwood and Kim Persley) learned that there was a fake Tegan, whom they dubbed Fegan, that had developed long-running relationships with various fans. In these communiques, Fegan proved her legitimacy by revealing private information (say, about Tegan’s mother’s cancer diagnosis) and sharing personal photographs and unreleased demos.

    Tegan and company might have never heard about this were it not for a fan named Julie who, having been befriended by Fegan, received images of Tegan and Sara’s passports, which struck her as wrong. When she reached out about this to a friend affiliated with the artists, he relayed that Tegan didn’t know her. Which, to Julie, meant that “Tegan has a big problem.”

    That she did, and Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara conveys how, in the aftermath of this bombshell, additional fans came forward, confessing that they thought they had been talking with Tegan for years via email and text.

    Unsurprisingly, Tegan was none too pleased with this situation, especially since the evidence indicated that the perpetrator was in possession of confidential documents, recordings, and other material. She and everyone else initially assumed that the culprit might be someone in her inner circle, thereby stoking paranoia and suspicions that inevitably made her feel like she’d mistakenly opened the figurative door too wide to fans.

    There are two questions at the heart of Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara , and neither are easy to answer. The first is who was catfishing Tegan’s fans and acquaintances, including a woman named JT who had casually met Tegan years earlier in the Vancouver music scene and who was led to believe she was in a sexual online relationship with the artist.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20i5oe_0wAJPuIR00

    Tegan Quin and Sara Quin perform at The Wiltern on Sept. 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

    Harmony Gerber/WireImage

    Despite numerous cease-and-desist letters and the employment of cybersecurity specialists and sleuths, Tegan discovered that it’s immensely difficult to track down online fraudsters, particularly when they’re as accomplished as Fegan, who was posing as Tegan as well as make-believe fans, those fans’ parents, and maybe even their lawyers. In fact, it wasn’t (and still isn’t) clear if there were multiple Fegans operating at once, alone or collaboratively, to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes.

    The larger issue raised by Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara is why someone would bother committing this mad ruse, given that there was little to gain in terms of money or closeness to the real Tegan. Social psychologist and cyberterrorism expert Max Kilger offers a potential explanation, contending that such scams provide multiple things to catfishers: connection; the possibility of intimacy; the ability to act confidently; and the psychological reward of having power and control over others, which can be addictive.

    Certainly, Fegan was obsessed with pretending to be Tegan, and intent on interfering with (if not ruining) her life, going so far as to message her then-girlfriend with wild accusations, and to spread so much misinformation that even victims of this madness (like JT) didn’t totally believe Tegan’s claims that she wasn’t Fegan.

    Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara strives to end on a definitive note, with director Carr and Tegan digging so deeply into the case that they eventually come up with a legitimate potential suspect: an individual referred to here as “Tara” who requests that her identity remain anonymous. Tara’s conduct is strange and shady enough to make her the focus of their efforts, peaking with Carr’s trip to Maine to interview Tara, only to have the woman abruptly cancel at the last second. A subsequent phone call between the director, Tara, and Tegan turns quite tense, but frustratingly for Tegan, it leaves her with the impression that Tara isn’t Fegan—meaning, of course, that whoever’s been driving her crazy is still out there.

    The ramifications of this catfishing con are numerous, and extend to the fact that Tegan and Sara have been forced to cut back on informal interactions with those who love them most—a byproduct of their new industry stature and drawing power, to be sure, but also of their understandable distrust of fans, whose zeal sometimes leads to insanity, like Tara’s incest fan-fiction about the sisters. Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara grants Tegan the ability to reconnect, face-to-face, with some of her most ardent admirers. Yet Carr’s film suggests that once such damage is done, it’s permanent.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    WATCH: Prince Harry Goes Full California in Surfing Video
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Montana Campsite Killing Was So Vicious the 911 Caller Thought It Was a Bear Attack
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    The Controversial ‘Wicked’ Poster: Everyone Needs to Chill Out
    TheDailyBeast3 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Trump Says Son Barron, 18, Hasn’t ‘Had a Girlfriend Yet’
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Olympic Snowboarder Flees After He’s Charged in Murderous Drug-Trafficking Scheme
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Ringo Starr Reveals Mystery Illness Was ‘Eating His Body’
    TheDailyBeast22 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Terrifying Story That Shows Jan. 6 Was Not a ‘Day of Love’
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    CEO Snuck Out & Survived During Helene as Workers Died: Suit
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Fugitive Rape Suspect Drops Bogus English Accent, Finally Admits He Assumed a Fake Identity
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Melania Finally Joins Trump—as Jim Gaffigan Roasts Him Over Access Hollywood Tape
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Stormy Daniels Says Trump Is Trying to Silence Her Again
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Brutal Details Revealed During Alleged Delphi Killer’s Trial
    TheDailyBeast17 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    The Best Fall TV Shows to Watch Right Now
    TheDailyBeast18 hours ago
    Sydney Sweeney Reveals Physical Transformation for New Boxer Role
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Kamala Harris Taunts Hecklers With Crowd Size Diss in Rally Confrontation
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    JD Vance’s Lavish Rider Demands on Book Tour Revealed
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy