Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TheDailyBeast

    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’

    By Dan Ladden-Hall, Liam Archacki,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRsf1_0w8oWpeZ00
    Forbes Breaking News/YouTube

    Donald Trump on Tuesday said Black and Hispanic Americans who aren’t going to vote for him in the presidential election should have their heads examined.

    Speaking at a rally in Atlanta, the former president made the comment while claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris had permitted a “migrant invasion.”

    “The African American community and the Hispanic community is being devastated with jobs,” the Republican nominee said, echoing his previous rhetoric about immigration leading to a loss of what he’s described as “ Black jobs.

    “Any African American or Hispanic—and you know how well I’m doing there—that votes for Kamala, you gotta have your head examined,” Trump said. “Because they are really screwing you.”

    His remarks come after he made similar claims about Jews on the campaign trail, repeatedly saying that any Jewish voters who support Harris should have their “head examined.” At the same time, Trump has publicly claimed that “the Jewish people” would be partly responsible if he doesn’t win the election, suggesting Democrats have a “hold, or curse” on Jews.

    Less than three weeks from the Nov. 5 general election, Trump has seen promising polling—for a Republican, that is—among the historically Democratic-leaning Black and Latino communities.

    A recent New York Times /Siena College poll of Black likely voters found that 78 percent intended to vote for Harris, as opposed to the 90 percent and 92 percent estimated to have voted for the Democratic nominee in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

    Harris’ share was still an uptick from the 74 percent support President Joe Biden polled before he dropped out of the race in June.

    An NBC poll last month found that Harris’ lead among Latino voters versus Trump had fallen to a 12-year low for Democratic presidential candidates.

    Among registered Latino voters, 54 percent said they were voting for Harris, as opposed to 40 for Trump.

    Earlier this week, former President Barack Obama , who is campaigning for Harris, made headlines when he urged Black men to vote for the vice president, who would be the first Black woman president.

    “We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” he said. “You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses. I’ve got a problem with that.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Comments / 1K
    Add a Comment
    maryann apt
    2m ago
    imbilsil
    Democracy
    49m ago
    A good head will never say something like this ,insulted people in every campaign cycle.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent7 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast6 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story20 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports3 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill4 days ago
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic15 days ago
    Who is ahead in the presidential race, Harris or Trump? Here's what recent polls say
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer1 day ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
    NewsOne3 days ago
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier is shutting down MAGA supporters fuming over his Harris interview
    The Independent2 days ago
    Rapper slams people trying to 'shame' him to vote for Harris, reveals why he may vote Trump instead
    Fox News2 days ago
    Comedian says Trump went from no chance to 'winning by a landslide' after podcast interview
    Fox News23 hours ago
    Most churchgoers back Trump, except for this one key group
    AL.com23 hours ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Trump Spews Profanity and Bizarre Insults at Catholic Charity Dinner
    TheDailyBeast6 hours ago
    Harris vs. Trump: Expert panel make their predictions for the US election
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Three billionaires have given a whopping $220 million combined to help get Trump elected
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump says he ‘sleeps with’ and ‘kisses’ immigration chart that he flashed on TV moments before getting shot
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite6 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite21 hours ago
    Herschel Walker says Obama 'forgot our fight for right to vote' after scolding Black voters against Harris
    Fox News5 days ago
    NBC polling analyst says Kamala Harris' 5-point advantage in previous poll is 'gone'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Harris or Trump: Who Is Primed to Get the Joe Rogan Endorsement?
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Trump Gives Ominous Clue About What May Happen If He Loses
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Cher and Boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards Facing Problems Amid Her ‘Overbearing’ Behavior
    In Touch Weekly3 days ago
    Two men shot in Trump assassination attempt claim Secret Service responsible for ‘negligence’
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic3 days ago
    Despite her call to 'do something' for Harris, Michelle Obama has yet to hit the campaign trail
    NBC News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy